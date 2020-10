Wednesday, 30 September 2020 15:07:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period of the current year, the output of merchant iron ore pellets mined by Ukraine-based Central Mining and Processing Plant (Central GOK) totaled 1.48 million mt, down six percent year on year.

In August alone, Central GOK mined 107,000 mt of iron ore pellets, SteelOrbis has learned.