Ukraine-based DMZ’s finished steel output up 12.2% in April from March

In April this year, Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, produced 24,900 mt of finished steel, increasing by 12.2 percent month on month, according to the official company’s statement.

Meanwhile, its output of pig iron in the given month increased by 0.8 percent month on month to 25,980 mt. The company’s output of crude steel, on the contrary, fell by 2.8 percent month on month to 28,500 mt in the given month. In the meantime, DMZ produced 40,200 mt of coke in April, down 3.2 percent month on month, but up 13.5 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.



Furthermore, in April the company launched the second oxygen unit to supply oxygen to the blast furnace shop and the oxygen converter shop. Concurrently, the company has completed its scheduled maintenance works at its main shops, while the maintenance works at its rolling shop No. 1 (mill 800) are nearly completed. The company has been proceeding with surfacing and sealing the heating walls of coke oven battery No. 2 at its coke-chemical facility in order to increase the efficiency of coke ovens and to reduce the impact on the environment.