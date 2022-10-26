Ukraine-based Centravis’ output to remain stable despite Russian shelling

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 13:39:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based stainless seamless pipe producer Centravis has issued details of the current situation regarding its operations.

The company stated that its hot and cold shops continue to work in three shifts despite Russian shelling of the energy infrastructure in Ukraine. However, the company has shifted its main production to night shifts in order to lower the load on the energy system. The company’s output will remain unchanged.

Centravis’ logistics team is reported to be actively looking for the best and safe ways to deliver finished products.