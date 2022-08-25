﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK to face tariffs for some steel exports to Northern Ireland as quota exhausted

Thursday, 25 August 2022 16:38:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK is facing a 25 percent tariff for exports of angles and sections (Category 17) to Northern Ireland, which is continuing to follow EU custom rules following Brexit, as the tonnages allocated for the new quota period which started on July 1 and will end on September 30 have been exhausted.

With the EU’s new quota adjustments made in June amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, banning steel imports from Russia to the EU, the UK was included in the other countries quota of 64,947 mt for the abovementioned product, while it had its own country specific tariff-rate quota of 25,909 mt for the same period before the adjustments.

Meanwhile, unlike the UK, the EU has country-specific tariff-rate quota of 82,978 mt of angles and sections for the exports to the UK. “To add insult to injury EU steel producers can continue to export these goods tariff free throughout the UK, but we can no longer do so in the opposite direction,” Gareth Stace, director general of the UK Steel trade association, commented.

Prior to the EU’s quota adjustments, Ukraine, Turkey and South Korea also had country-specific tariff-rate quotas of 29,823 mt, 21,562 mt and 5,023 mt for the Category 17, respectively. Other countries’ quota for the given product was at 11,826 mt. 


Tags: Beams Longs UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in mid-August

24 Aug | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 34

23 Aug | Longs and Billet

Tokyo Steel drops local steel prices by 4.9-6.5% for Sept due to slow demand, international pressure

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic steel section prices fluctuate with downward trend

22 Aug | Longs and Billet

Danieli upgrades InfraBuild’s continuous billet caster in Australia

19 Aug | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports down 26.4 percent in January-July

19 Aug | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 33

17 Aug | Longs and Billet

EUROMETAL: EU distributors’ flats shipments down in January-June

16 Aug | Steel News

US beam exports up 9.8 percent in June

15 Aug | Steel News

Chinese domestic steel section prices rise slightly

15 Aug | Longs and Billet