UK suspends measures on HRFC from Ukraine for nine months

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 15:57:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that the UK government is suspending trade remedy measures of approximately £50/mt on imports of hot rolled flat and coil (HRFC) steel from Ukraine for nine months. The suspension will come into effect from August 31, 2022, and can be extended if it continues to be needed.

The TRA opened a suspension investigation into the antidumping measures on HRFC steel from Ukraine in June, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The decision follows a recommendation from the TRA, which assessed whether the measure should be removed. The TRA looked at whether there had been a change in market conditions, whether the effect of this change was temporary and the effect of this change on UK industry. It concluded that these conditions were met following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The TRA found no evidence that suspending the tariffs on Ukraine’s exports would cause injury to UK producers.