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UK seeks steel carve-out from EU trade restrictions

Monday, 25 May 2026 11:02:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK government is seeking a carve-out from the European Union’s upcoming steel import restrictions as London and Brussels continue negotiations aimed at resetting post-Brexit economic relations. Speaking to Euronews, Chris Bryant, UK minister of State for Trade said the country was engaged in “very productive conversations” with EU counterparts regarding potential exemptions from the bloc’s new steel protection measures.

The EU is set to reduce tariff-free steel import quotas and raise tariffs on out-of-quota imports to 50 percent, while at the same time, the UK plans to reduce its own tariff-free steel import quotas by 60 percent and apply a 50 percent tariff on imports exceeding quota limits.

Mr. Bryant argued that imposing restrictive measures on each other while targeting global overcapacity would be counterproductive. He stated that the core issue affecting European steel markets is not UK production but global overcapacity driven primarily by China and other major exporters.

UK pushes for special treatment within European supply chains

According to Bryant, the UK should be included in Europe’s broader industrial and procurement strategy because supply chains across the continent remain deeply integrated.

The minister suggested that “Made in Europe” initiatives should include the UK despite Brexit.

UK and EU continue broader economic reset discussions

The steel negotiations form part of wider discussions between London and Brussels aimed at improving post-Brexit economic cooperation.

The two sides are also discussing:

  • agrifood trade,
  • carbon emissions trading,
  • industrial cooperation.

A UK-EU summit is expected in July as both sides seek to finalize a series of sector-specific agreements.


Tags: UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

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