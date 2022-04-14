﻿
UK sanctions Russian separatists, bans Russian iron and steel imports

Thursday, 14 April 2022 11:58:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Yesterday, April 13, the UK government has announced that it has sanctioned 206 individuals, including 178 individuals in a move targeting those who prop up the Russian-backed illegal breakaway regions in Ukraine, as well as six oligarchs, their close associates and employees, and an additional 22 individuals.

The individuals sanctioned include Alexander Ananchenko and Sergey Kozlov, self-styled prime minister and chair of government of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. Further family members of Russian oligarchs have been targeted as the UK government sanctions Pavel Ezubov, cousin of Oleg Deripaska, and Nigina Zairova, executive assistant to Mikhail Fridman.

In addition, from today, the UK is banning imports of Russian iron and steel, as well as the export of quantum technologies and advanced materials and luxury goods. These new measures target key revenue sources for Russia and block its military ambitions.


