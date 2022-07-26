﻿
English
UK to prohibit oil and coal imports from Russia

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 10:33:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK government has announced that it has introduced new trade sanctions against Russia on the supply or delivery of energy-related products.

With the new sanctions, the UK prohibits imports of oil, coal and related products that originate in or are consigned from Russia. The provision of related technical assistance, financial services, funds and brokering services will also be prohibited.

The sanctions are planned to come into effect on August 10 for coal products, and on December 31 for oil.

The government also prohibited the import of gold from Russia.


