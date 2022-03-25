UK issues new sanctions against Russia targeting strategic industries, banks

Friday, 25 March 2022 15:53:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Foreign Secretary has announced 65 new sanctions against Russia targeting strategic industries, banks and business elites, in order to cut off industries fuelling the war.

The sanctions target those helping Russia’s invasion of Ukraine including Russian Railways and defense company Kronshtadt. The Wagner Group - the organization Russian mercenaries reportedly tasked with assassinating Ukrainian president Zelensky - has also been sanctioned.

Six more banks are targeted, including Alfa Bank. The world’s largest diamond producer Alrosa is also sanctioned. Individuals sanctioned include the billionaire oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler, founder of Tinkoff bank Oleg Tinkov, Herman Gref, the CEO of Russia’s largest bank Sberbank, and Polina Kovaleva, the Russian foreign minister Lavrov’s stepdaughter. Galina Danilchenko, who was installed by Russia as the ‘mayor’ of Melitopol is also sanctioned - the first time an individual has been sanctioned for collaboration with Russian forces currently in Ukraine.

All those sanctioned will have their assets in the UK frozen, which means no UK citizen or company can do business with them, and individuals subject to travel bans are also prohibited from travelling to or from the UK.

The UK has now sanctioned over 1,000 individuals and businesses under the Russia sanctions regime since the invasion.