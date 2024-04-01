﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK public projects will need more than 8 million mt of steel in coming years

Monday, 01 April 2024 15:18:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK government has published the latest report on the steel purchased for public projects over the last year. According to the report, more than eight million mt of steel will be needed over the coming years on infrastructure projects for maintaining and upgrading the UK’s motorway network, maintaining railways and constructing schools and hospitals.

According to the UK-based trade association UK Steel, there is an increase of steel purchased by the UK, while there remained approximately £15 million of steel orders that could have been purchased in the UK, but ultimately were purchased by contractors from sources abroad. The association stated that it is ready to work with government and other stakeholders to realize significant opportunities for UK steelmakers to supply the six million mt of steel required for offshore wind projects over the coming decade.

"We look forward to our continued partnership with government on this program as UK steelmakers aim to offer more and more steel to the projects that make up the backbone of our society, from new hospitals to schools and defense purposes,” Gareth Stace, UK Steel director general, said.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Liberty Steel to restructure steel operations in UK

29 Mar | Steel News

Tata Steel announces closure of coke ovens at Port Talbot mill in UK

19 Mar | Steel News

Liberty Pipes Hartlepool to supply line pipes for energy infrastructure development project

15 Mar | Steel News

UK abandons key reforms to deliver lower electricity prices for steel industry

14 Mar | Steel News

Trade unions call on GFG to be fully transparent amid concerns over European capacities

12 Feb | Steel News

UK may temporarily allow duty-free HRC imports amid expected lower domestic output

12 Feb | Steel News

UK competition authority finds proposed subsidy for Tata Steel UK favorable for UK’s transition

09 Feb | Steel News

UK Steel: EAF transition no longer expected to limit steel industry’s product ranges

23 Jan | Steel News

Tata Steel UK expected to cut jobs at Port Talbot starting from April

19 Jan | Steel News

UK competition authority to examine proposed subsidy for Tata Steel UK

29 Dec | Steel News