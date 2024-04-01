UK public projects will need more than 8 million mt of steel in coming years

Monday, 01 April 2024 15:18:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK government has published the latest report on the steel purchased for public projects over the last year. According to the report, more than eight million mt of steel will be needed over the coming years on infrastructure projects for maintaining and upgrading the UK’s motorway network, maintaining railways and constructing schools and hospitals.

According to the UK-based trade association UK Steel, there is an increase of steel purchased by the UK, while there remained approximately £15 million of steel orders that could have been purchased in the UK, but ultimately were purchased by contractors from sources abroad. The association stated that it is ready to work with government and other stakeholders to realize significant opportunities for UK steelmakers to supply the six million mt of steel required for offshore wind projects over the coming decade.

"We look forward to our continued partnership with government on this program as UK steelmakers aim to offer more and more steel to the projects that make up the backbone of our society, from new hospitals to schools and defense purposes,” Gareth Stace, UK Steel director general, said.