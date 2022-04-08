﻿
UK may redistribute Russian and Belarusian quotas to other exporters

Friday, 08 April 2022
       

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated a tariff rate quota review of steel imports from Russia and Belarus that are part of the UK’s safeguard trade remedy measure. The TRA will assess whether the tariff rate quotas for the two countries should be re-allocated to avoid potential shortage of steel in the UK.

Exporters from Russia and Belarus may not be able to fulfil their quotas as the UK has imposed sanctions on some imports from these countries, including steel. The TRA proposes to redistribute the country-specific tariff rate quotas for Russia and Belarus to other exporting countries. 

In addition, the European Commission has also proportionally redistributed its import steel quota volumes for Belarus and Russia among other exporting countries, after banning imports of steel from these two countries following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


