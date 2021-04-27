Uğur Dalbeler comments on EU’s definitive AD duties on HRC from Turkey

Tuesday, 27 April 2021 17:49:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

As SteelOrbis reported on April 26, the European Commission has announced definitive antidumping (AD) duties in the range of 4.7-7.3 percent on HRC imports from Turkey. Commenting on the definitive AD duties, Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB), said, “These definitive antidumping duties are the rates created entirely as a result of the political pressure the EU steelmakers put on Brussels. Although the EU accuses Turkish steelmakers of receiving subsidies, it continues to protect its steel producers by these measures. Whatever importance the EU market has for Turkey, the Turkish steel sector also has the same importance for the EU market.”

Turkey’s steel industry recorded six percent growth in 2020. In the first quarter this year, Turkey’s steel production increased by 10 percent, while the country’s steel exports rose by five percent, both year on year. In the January-April period this year, Turkey’s steel production increased by seven percent year on year, according to the CIB data cited by Mr. Dalbeler.