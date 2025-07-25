 |  Login 
UAE’s Emsteel introduces new measure to protect domestic steel industry

Friday, 25 July 2025 15:34:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In a press release dated July 25, UAE-based steel producer Emsteel has shared its concerns regarding the recent and unprecedented surge of steel sections imported into the UAE market, predominantly originating from China, and has presented a new measure to reduce imports.

Emsteel stated that the sharp increase in import volumes is creating a significant downward pressure on domestic prices, distorting market dynamics and threatening the long-term sustainability of local industrial production. Emsteel considers this situation as not only a commercial matter, but also a strategic and national concern.

The producer reiterated its commitment to take decisive action to safeguard the integrity of UAE steel market and the continuity of their operations, introducing a new commercial measure called Temporary Import Displacement Discount aimed at eliminating unfair imports and reinforcing support for local production.

According to Emsteel, the temporary discount will be applied to eligible domestic steel section orders and its value will be dependent on the customer’s volume of imports as reported in official trade statistics.


