UAE’s Emsteel commissions Danieli to improve beam production

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 15:59:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UAE-based steel producer Emsteel has chosen Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies to build a new thermo-mechanical control process system at its rolling mill. This investment will allow EMSTEEL to make high-strength beams that meet international standards, with beams up to 1,036 mm in depth and weighing up to 634 kg per meter.

The system uses two main techniques: selective flange cooling and quenching with self-tempering. Danieli's equipment automatically adjusts the cooling system based on beam size and uses 30 percent less water than previous systems. The entire process will be controlled by automated systems that Danieli will install and manage.


Tags: Beams Longs UAE Middle East Steelmaking 

