UAE-based Union Iron & Steel expands presence in local rebar market

Friday, 03 September 2021 14:45:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

United Arab Emirates-based steel producer Union Iron & Steel has recently announced that it has advanced in cooperating with major local rebar consumers. Specifically, the company has received official product approvals for supply of its uncoated reinforcement steel to Etihad Rail and ADNOC.



Specifically, according to the official document No. 202101237514 issued on August 31, 2021, Union Iron & Steel has been approved by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) for the supply of its rebar to Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network. The steel products are destined to be used for package B, which runs for 216 km from Tarif to Saih Shuaib, according to the official statement.



Concurrently, under the supplier’s code No. 10067416, the company has been acknowledged as an approved vendor of rebar to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), one of the biggest oil producers in the Middle East.



Besides that, the company has received material approval No. AN01564954719 from the authorities in the Abu Dhabi emirate and the local city of Al Ain. As SteelOrbis reported previously, the authorities in the abovementioned municipalities have issued decrees, effective from August 17, 2021, obliging contractors to use rebar produced only in the above‐mentioned municipalities.