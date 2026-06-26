UAE imposes temporary scrap export ban, market sees limited impact

The UAE has introduced a temporary ban on exports and re-exports of ferrous scrap and waste paper under Ministerial Resolution No. 13 of 2026. The measure, which entered into force on June 10, will remain effective until October 8 and is intended to ensure sufficient raw material availability for domestic industries. The decision also allows exemptions, subject to approval by the competent authorities.

Despite the new measure, sentiment in the market has remained relatively calm. Market players believe the regulation is unlikely to significantly alter current trade flows, pointing out that scrap exports from the UAE have already been subject to strict controls in practice. Instead, attention is focused on how the exemption process will be implemented and whether export approvals will become more restrictive in the coming months.