﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UAE prolongs ban on scrap exports for another four months

Friday, 18 September 2020 16:55:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UAE’s Ministry of Economy has announced the extension of the country’s ban on exports of ferrous and paper waste, aiming to support local steelmakers amid the deteriorating market conditions.

Accordingly, on September 17 the UAE’s Ministry of Economy issued a directive to suspend the export of raw materials, in particular steel scrap under the following HS codes 720410, 720421, 720429, 720430, 720441, 720449 and 720450, for another four months. Initially, the ban was implemented on May 15 this year, as SteelOrbis reported earlier.

Following the ongoing suspension of scrap exports from the UAE, some strengthening of prices for raw materials in India and Pakistan (the most traditional destinations for UAE scrap exports before the implementation of the ban) is not excluded in the nearest future, market insiders believe.


Tags: raw mat  trading  Middle East  UAE  scrap  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Sep

UAE-based ESI hikes rebar price for October
14  Sep

Ukraine’s iron ore exports up 12.8 percent in Jan-Aug, despite decline in August
14  Sep

Ukraine’s steel pipe exports down 29.1 percent in Jan-Aug
10  Sep

Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 30.7 percent in January-August
08  Sep

Three deep sea sales disclosed in Turkey