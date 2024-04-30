UAE announces $35 billion construction of world’s biggest airport

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 13:12:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

During a visit to Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has authorized the construction of a new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport at a cost of AED 128 billion ($34.85 billion). The project is intended to result in the world's largest airport, with an annual passenger capacity of 260 million.

“Al Maktoum International Airport will enjoy the world's largest capacity, reaching up to 260 million passengers. It will be five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport, and all operations at Dubai International Airport will be transferred to it in the coming years. The airport will accommodate 400 aircraft gates and feature five parallel runways. New aviation technologies will be employed for the first time in the aviation sector,” Sheikh Mohammed remarked during his visit

That, while other major residential projects in the United Arab Emirates such as Ciel Tower, Palm Jebel Ali and Surf Abu Dhabi are already underway, this new investment is expected to drive urban growth in the surrounding region.

As a result, the goal is to create a whole city surrounding the airport in Dubai South, which would directly and significantly strengthen the local steel market by satisfying the needs of approximately one million residents. In addition, positive effects on the aviation and logistics sectors are also expected from this project.

“As we build an entire city around the airport in Dubai South, demand for housing for a million people will follow. It will host the world's leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors,” Sheikh Mohammed said.