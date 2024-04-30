﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UAE announces $35 billion construction of world’s biggest airport

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 13:12:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

During a visit to Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has authorized the construction of a new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport at a cost of AED 128 billion ($34.85 billion). The project is intended to result in the world's largest airport, with an annual passenger capacity of 260 million.

“Al Maktoum International Airport will enjoy the world's largest capacity, reaching up to 260 million passengers. It will be five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport, and all operations at Dubai International Airport will be transferred to it in the coming years. The airport will accommodate 400 aircraft gates and feature five parallel runways. New aviation technologies will be employed for the first time in the aviation sector,” Sheikh Mohammed remarked during his visit

That, while other major residential projects in the United Arab Emirates such as Ciel Tower, Palm Jebel Ali and Surf Abu Dhabi are already underway, this new investment is expected to drive urban growth in the surrounding region.

As a result, the goal is to create a whole city surrounding the airport in Dubai South, which would directly and significantly strengthen the local steel market by satisfying the needs of approximately one million residents. In addition, positive effects on the aviation and logistics sectors are also expected from this project.

“As we build an entire city around the airport in Dubai South, demand for housing for a million people will follow. It will host the world's leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors,” Sheikh Mohammed said.


Tags: UAE Middle East Investments 

Similar articles

UAE’s KEZAD Group to build special steel recycling and production facility

28 Mar | Steel News

Emirati consortium to build metal zone in UAE

13 Sep | Steel News

Emirates Steel Arkan and other investors losing interest in Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit

31 Jul | Steel News

Emirates Steel Arkan interested in Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit

26 Apr | Steel News

UAE’s Conares commissions new color-coated steel plant

26 Dec | Steel News

Tubacex to supply 30,000 mt of seamless tubes for gas extraction in Middle East

23 Jun | Steel News

Primetals to supply billet welding system for UAE-based Union Iron & Steel

18 Apr | Steel News

AGIS starts production at second continuous galvanizing line in UAE

11 Oct | Steel News

Emirates Steel secures credit facilities worth $1.3 billion

09 Jun | Steel News

Al Mansouri at IREPAS: UAE is seeking to transform its oil-dependent economy

05 Mar | Steel News