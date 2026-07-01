TYASA orders vacuum degassing plant from Primetals to expand specialty steel production

Mexican steelmaker TYASA has awarded Primetals Technologies a contract to supply a twin vacuum degassing (VD) plant at its Ixtaczoquitlán works, aiming to increase meltshop capacity, improve production efficiency and expand its portfolio of high-quality steel grades.

The new plant is scheduled to start operations in October 2027 and will support higher overall steel output by enhancing meltshop performance while enabling the production of larger volumes of value-added steel grades.

Under the contract, Primetals Technologies will supply the complete twin vacuum degassing plant, including mechanical equipment, a vacuum pump system, hydraulic and fluid systems, Level 1 and Level 2 automation, electrical equipment, and advisory services for installation and commissioning.

The equipment has been specifically designed to integrate with TYASA's existing meltshop configuration. The plant will operate alongside the twin ladle furnaces previously supplied by Primetals, using the same rail tracks and modified ladle cars. This arrangement will allow ladle furnace treatment and vacuum degassing to be carried out without additional crane handling, reducing processing time and improving operational efficiency.