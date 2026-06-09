TYASA launches first phase of special steel project in Mexico

Mexican steelmaker Talleres y Aceros S.A. de C.V. (TYASA) has announced that it inaugurated the first phase of its special steel project on May 25, expanding its presence in the high-quality steel segment.

Located at the company’s steel complex in Ixtaczoquitlán, Veracruz, the new facility has an annual production capacity of 400,000 mt and is aimed at meeting demand from the automotive, metalworking, oil and gas, energy and tool manufacturing industries, among others.

In the first phase, the facility will produce round bars with diameters ranging from 0.5 inches to 4 inches, as well as hot rolled flat bars with widths of 2-4 inches and thicknesses of 5/16 inch to 1 inch. The first phase forms part of TYASA’s wider special steels and SBQ project, which will also include inspection and conditioning lines, cold finishing lines and heat treatment lines. These additional lines are scheduled to begin operations in the third quarter of the current year.

According to the company, the commissioning of the new facility marks an important step for Mexico’s steel industry, as a large share of such products has traditionally depended on imports. With the new capacity, TYASA aims to strengthen domestic special steel supply and support the development of more resilient and competitive supply chains for Mexican manufacturers.

The investment in the project totaled $250 million. During the development, construction and commissioning phases, the project created 250 direct jobs and more than 3,000 indirect jobs.

With the launch of the first phase of the special steel project, TYASA’s total annual production capacity has reached 1.6 million mt. The company stated that the project marks the start of a new stage in its development, consolidating its position as the only producer in Mexico active across the full range of steels, including commercial long products, flat steels and special steels for high-performance industrial applications.