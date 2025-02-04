Turkish rebar exports stable in 2024

In December last year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 4.2 percent year on year and by 16.1 percent month on month to 360,954 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $206.35 million, up 4.7 percent year on year and by 14.4 percent month on month.

In 2024, Turkey 's rebar exports amounted to 3.43 million mt, remaining stable compared to 2023, while the value of these exports decreased by 5.6 percent to $2.0 billion, year on year.

Turkey 's rebar exports - 2024

In 2024, Turkey exported 659,298 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 10.2 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey 's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Albania which received 217,018 mt in the given year. Albania was followed by Romania with 209,474 mt.



Turkey 's top 10 rebar export destinations in 2024 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2024 2023 Y-o-y change (%) December 2024 December 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 659,298 734,069 -10.2 88,730 96,649 -8.2 Albania 217,018 96,387 125.2 20,424 27,039 -24.5 Romania 209,474 101,469 106.4 5,242 8,267 -36.6 Northern Cyprus 154,136 132,530 16.3 11,537 17,223 -33.0 Syria 138,001 106,293 29.8 14,505 16,186 -10.4 Ethiopia 130,591 246,652 -47.1 - 14,477 - Dominican Republic 104,060 39,677 162.3 7,307 - - US 103,366 85,820 20.4 29,771 - - UK 97,309 3,712 >1000.0 - 2,925 - Panama 83,398 114,710 -27.3 5,331 - -

Turkey's rebar exports share - 2024