Turkish rebar exports stable in 2024

Tuesday, 04 February 2025 11:58:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 4.2 percent year on year and by 16.1 percent month on month to 360,954 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $206.35 million, up 4.7 percent year on year and by 14.4 percent month on month.

In 2024, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.43 million mt, remaining stable compared to 2023, while the value of these exports decreased by 5.6 percent to $2.0 billion, year on year.

Turkey's rebar exports - 2024

In 2024, Turkey exported 659,298 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 10.2 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Albania which received 217,018 mt in the given year. Albania was followed by Romania with 209,474 mt.
 
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in 2024 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

2023

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2024

December 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

Yemen

659,298

734,069

-10.2

88,730

96,649

-8.2

Albania

217,018

96,387

125.2

20,424

27,039

-24.5

Romania

209,474

101,469

106.4

5,242

8,267

-36.6

Northern Cyprus

154,136

132,530

16.3

11,537

17,223

-33.0

Syria

138,001

106,293

29.8

14,505

16,186

-10.4

Ethiopia

130,591

246,652

-47.1

-

14,477

-

Dominican Republic

104,060

39,677

162.3

7,307

-

-

US

103,366

85,820

20.4

29,771

-

-

UK

97,309

3,712

>1000.0

-

2,925

-

Panama

83,398

114,710

-27.3

5,331

-

-

Turkey's rebar exports share - 2024


