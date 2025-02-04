Turkish rebar exports stable in 2024

In December last year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 4.2 percent year on year and by 16.1 percent month on month to 360,954 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $206.35 million, up 4.7 percent year on year and by 14.4 percent month on month.
In 2024, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.43 million mt, remaining stable compared to 2023, while the value of these exports decreased by 5.6 percent to $2.0 billion, year on year.
In 2024, Turkey exported 659,298 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 10.2 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Albania which received 217,018 mt in the given year. Albania was followed by Romania with 209,474 mt.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in 2024 are as follows:
Country
Amount (mt)
2024
2023
Y-o-y change (%)
December 2024
December 2023
Y-o-y change (%)
Yemen
659,298
734,069
-10.2
88,730
96,649
-8.2
Albania
217,018
96,387
125.2
20,424
27,039
-24.5
Romania
209,474
101,469
106.4
5,242
8,267
-36.6
Northern Cyprus
154,136
132,530
16.3
11,537
17,223
-33.0
Syria
138,001
106,293
29.8
14,505
16,186
-10.4
Ethiopia
130,591
246,652
-47.1
-
14,477
-
Dominican Republic
104,060
39,677
162.3
7,307
-
-
US
103,366
85,820
20.4
29,771
-
-
UK
97,309
3,712
>1000.0
-
2,925
-
Panama
83,398
114,710
-27.3
5,331
-
-