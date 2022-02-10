﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish steel industry concerned exports to US will decrease

Thursday, 10 February 2022 15:40:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a media report in the Turkish daily newspaper Dünya, the agreement between the US and Japan to replace Section 232 duties with a quota system has created concerns within the Turkish steel industry that steel exports to the US may decrease by 80 percent.

Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association, stated that, with the measure imposed by the US in 2018, Turkey’s steel exports to the US decreased to approximately 300,000 mt from about three million mt recorded until 2018. In 2021, Turkey’s steel exports to the US totaled 1.2 million mt, with a value of $1.23 billion. Mr. Dalbeler said that, with this agreement, the Turkish steel industry has lost its competitiveness in the US market against Japan.

The US is also negotiating with the UK for an agreement and, if the negotiations are concluded, Turkey will be the only country on which duty is applied.

Saying that this agreement will adversely affect the exports of the Turkish steel industry, Veysel Yayan, secretary general of the Turkish Iron and Steel Producers’ Association, stated that this decision may also cause protectionist measures to be eased, and that the duty imposed by the US on Turkey’s steel exports may be turned into a quota system in the coming days.

The system, which will be effective as of April 1, will allow duty-free Japanese steel imports in the US at roughly 1.25 million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported. 


Tags: imp/exp statistics  Section 232  Turkey  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Feb

Turkey’s steel export value increases by 77.4% in 2021
31 Jan

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 82.9 percent in 2021
31 Jan

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 94.1 percent in 2021
27 Jan

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Jan from Dec
20 Jan

Botaş reduces gas flow to industrial plants in Turkey