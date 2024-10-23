 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish steel exporters to increase presence in Africa and South America in 2025

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 17:59:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Adnan Aslan, chairman of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB), has stated during his visit to Baku which aims to increase the trade volume between the two countries that Turkey is also focusing on exports to Africa and South America, according to local Turkish media reports.

Mr. Aslan pointed out that the Turkish steel industry aims to increase its export value to $22.5 billion in 2025, especially with Africa and South America becoming focal points, and that they believe they will increase their presence in these regions with B2B committees next year.

Moreover, the CIB official underlined that Turkish companies have an advantage against China in Africa, since the banking system in the region is less developed. “Chinese traders can make sales to Africa only if they have open accounts. However, Turkish traders are able to source the product from the manufacturer by paying with or opening a letter of credit. After that, they will ship the product to the region. They have companies, employees and warehouses there. Also, they are making sales by waiting for 30, 60 or 90 days or by taking a risk. It is impossible for China to make a direct sale,” he stated.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Numerous import billet offers in Turkey, but yet to attract much interest from buyers

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s local, import and export HRC prices soften

23 Oct | Flats and Slab

Wire rod prices from Turkey’s Aegean region decline

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill cuts its long steel prices again

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir announces its rebar price

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir issues its wire rod prices for engineering grade products

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir cuts its wire rod prices   

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Erdemir successfully completes hydrogen injection at BF No. 1

22 Oct | Steel News

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill reduces its rebar price

22 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s BMS invests in production capacity increase

22 Oct | Steel News