Turkish steel exporters aim to enter to new markets

The Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (ÇİB) has announced that it aims to increase Turkish steel exports by five percent in 2025. Turkey exported 17.7 million mt of steel last year. The top five exported products in terms of quantity in 2024 were construction steel, hot rolled flat, welded pipe, profile and coated steel, respectively, while the top five destinations to which Turkey exported steel were Romania, Italy, Yemen, Ukraine and Iraq.

Stating that they had a good year in terms of exports last year, Adnan Aslan, chairman of the ÇİB, noted that the Turkish steel industry has started to reap the rewards of the investments made in value-added products. In particular, the increase in flat product investments in 2024 positively affected the recovery of exports.

Indicating that Turkish steel exporters will focus on the North African, West African, and South American markets this year, Mr. Aslan noted that sales have commenced to Syria with the changes seen in the region. He stated, “Our most important advantage in Africa is that African traders cannot open letters of credit. In most countries in the region, the banking system is not yet established. European and Turkish traders purchase goods from the producers there and sell them on open account. Our biggest rival, China, cannot sell on open account and works with letters of credit. Therefore, China does not have much control over Africa. In addition, exports to Israel and Palestine may begin after June. Meanwhile, Turkish steel exporters’ interest in the South American market will continue.” The ÇİB chairman added that the end of the war in Syria and possible peace between Russia and Ukraine could create great opportunities for the Turkish steel industry this year.

The association, which organized trade delegations to Lithuania, Germany, Tunisia, France, Azerbaijan, Romania and Georgia last year, has started to work on organizing trade delegations to Egypt, Morocco, Kosovo, Kenya, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, England, Germany and Greece this year.