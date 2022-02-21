Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 5.79% in Jan from Dec

Monday, 21 February 2022 12:19:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 3.25 percent compared to December and was up by 96.44 percent year on year, while an average rise of 46.71 percent was registered for the last 12 months.

In January this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 5.79 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 142.97 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 75.15 percent.

On the other hand, in January this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 1.78 percent compared to December and were up by 96.21 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 49.05 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.