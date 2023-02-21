﻿
Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 3.25% in Jan from Dec

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 11:27:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by four percent compared to December and by 50.98 percent year on year, while an average rise of 91.79 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 3.25 percent on month-on-month basis and by 39.84 percent compared to the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 103.81 percent.

On the other hand, in January Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, advanced by 7.64 percent compared to December and by 67.60 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 102.09 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


