Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 3.01 percent in June 2025 from May

Monday, 21 July 2025 12:21:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 3.42 percent compared to May and increased by 28.38 percent year on year, while an average rise of 25.17 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 3.01 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 21.12 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 20.88 percent.

On the other hand, in June Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 2.70 percent compared to May and increased by 28.32 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 25.94 percent.


