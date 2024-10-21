 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 2.37 percent in September from August

Monday, 21 October 2024 11:22:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.25 percent compared to July and increased by 32.35 percent year on year, while an average rise of 50.09 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 2.37 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 28.11 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 38.77 percent.

On the other hand, in September Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 2.24 percent compared to August and increased by 23.37 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 52.45 percent.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

General price range in local Turkish scrap market remains stable

18 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices soften

18 Oct | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill hikes its merchant bar price as week ends

18 Oct | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish rebar spot prices soften in local currency

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Erdemir to trial hydrogen injection at BF No. 1

17 Oct | Steel News

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill cuts its longs prices  

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices increase sharply

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic and export HRC prices firm, coated and CRC prices surge

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkish official domestic wire rod prices follow diverse trends

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s import scrap market declines over the weekend

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials