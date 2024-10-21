Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 2.37 percent in September from August

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.25 percent compared to July and increased by 32.35 percent year on year, while an average rise of 50.09 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 2.37 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 28.11 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 38.77 percent.

On the other hand, in September Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 2.24 percent compared to August and increased by 23.37 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 52.45 percent.