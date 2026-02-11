 |  Login 
Turkey’s Habaş enters environmental assessment process for cold rolling mill investment in Izmir

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 11:00:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based conglomerate Habaş has officially initiated the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process for the revised project of its cold rolling mill facility to be established in Aliağa, Izmir, according to local media reports. The project introduction file submitted by the company to the Izmir governorship has been taken under review.

The total investment cost of the project is stated to have been set at TRY 490 million. The facility will process 1,824,000 metric tons of hot rolled flat steel annually and produce 1,650,000 metric tons of cold rolled products through a continuous pickling line and tandem cold mill.

In addition to the main pickling line and tandem cold mill unit, the project includes auxiliary units such as an acid regeneration plant, a water preparation and wastewater treatment unit, a steam boiler and a compressor unit. The total volume of tanks and basins to be used for surface treatment operations at the facility has been planned at 1,606.94 cubic meters.

Having completed the land preparation phase, construction works are currently ongoing. The facility is targeted to be completed within 12 months. Production activities will commence following the receipt of the required opinions and permits from the relevant institutions and authorities.


