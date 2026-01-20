 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 2.36% in Dec 2025 from Nov

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 17:44:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December 2025, Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 1.88 percent compared to November and by 32.46 percent year on year, while an average rise of 26.42 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 2.36 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 23.93 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 16.90 percent.

On the other hand, in December Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 2.17 percent compared to November and increased by 31.43 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 26.09 percent.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Kocaer Steel: 2026 could be a more balanced and predictable year compared to 2025

20 Jan | Interview

Assofermet: 2026 will be a year of major changes

20 Jan | Interview

Turkey’s import scrap market starts to move sideways

20 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Turkish merchant bar prices mostly decrease amid sluggish demand

20 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic wire rod prices soften amid sluggish demand

20 Jan | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot offers in Turkey decrease amid adverse weather conditions

19 Jan | Longs and Billet

Borusan Boru: A more protectionist trade approach emerged in 2025

16 Jan | Interview

Global View on Scrap: Prices increase for Turkey, Asia sees firm trend

16 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices stable amid sluggish demand

16 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s ex-US scrap prices exceed psychological threshold of $375/mt CFR

15 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials