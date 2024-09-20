 |  Login 
Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 1.78 percent in August from July

Friday, 20 September 2024 11:26:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.95 percent compared to July and increased by 28.67 percent year on year, while an average rise of 52.55 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 1.78 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 22.38 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 39.80 percent.

On the other hand, in August Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 3.24 percent compared to July and increased by 31.83 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 54.57 percent.


