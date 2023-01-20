﻿
Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 1.02% in Dec from Nov

Friday, 20 January 2023 11:08:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.77 percent compared to November and by 49.90 percent year on year, while an average rise of 97.45 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 1.02 percent on month-on-month basis and by 43.29 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 115.37 percent.

On the other hand, in December last year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, advanced by 2.35 percent compared to November and by 58.47 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 106.16 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


