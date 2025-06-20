Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 0.85 percent in May from April

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.40 percent compared to April and increased by 25.34 percent year on year, while an average rise of 26.15 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 0.85 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 15.92 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 21.72 percent.

On the other hand, in May Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 2.06 percent compared to April and increased by 25.56 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 26.94 percent.