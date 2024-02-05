﻿
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 5.39% in Jan from Dec

Monday, 05 February 2024 11:37:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 4.14 percent month on month and by 44.2 percent year on year, while an average rise of 47.53 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 5.39 percent on month-on-month basis and by 47.93 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 30.02 percent. 

On the other hand, in January the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 5.87 percent compared to December and by 61.09 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 52.22 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months. 


