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Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 3.08% in June 2026 from May

Friday, 03 July 2026 12:02:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 1.80 percent month on month and by 28.09 percent year on year, while an average rise of 27.26 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 3.08 percent on month-on-month basis and by 26.81 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 21.83 percent.

On the other hand, in June the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, grew by 1.85 percent compared to May and by 24.46 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 24.54 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

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