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Kardemir’s June railway wheel exports to Europe reach $7.75 million

Thursday, 02 July 2026 11:08:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it is continuing to strengthen its presence in the European market with a new $3 million railway wheel export contract tailored to customer requirements.

Following recent exports worth $2.25 million to the Czech Republic, $2.5 million to Bulgaria and another $3 million to the Czech Republic, the company has achieved a total export volume of $7.75 million in the European market during June alone.

Successive export agreements strengthen European presence

According to the company, the successive export agreements once again demonstrate the strong recognition of Kardemir’s production quality, advanced engineering capabilities, reliable supply approach and sustainable export strategy in the European market.

Kardemir stated that the latest sales to Europe further strengthen the international competitiveness of its high value-added product portfolio while supporting its sustainable export-led growth strategy. Through its technical expertise and quality standards in railway wheel production, the company said it continues to reinforce its position as a reliable supplier to the European railway industry.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Kardemir 

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