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Kardemir expands railway wheel exports with new Bulgaria contract

Monday, 29 June 2026 11:58:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it has received another railway wheel order from an overseas market.

The company has signed a railway wheel supply agreement worth approximately $2.5 million with a customer in Bulgaria. The railway wheels covered by the contract will be produced and delivered during the course of the year. According to Kardemir, the agreement supports its expansion in export markets while confirming continued international demand for its portfolio of high value-added products.

Agreement strengthens export strategy

Kardemir stated that its railway wheels are manufactured using advanced production technologies in compliance with international quality standards. 

The company said the new contract represents another step in strengthening its strategic production capabilities for the railway industry while enhancing its competitiveness in global markets. Through the scheduled deliveries under the agreement, Kardemir aims to further contribute to its export performance by supplying domestically developed high value-added products to international customers.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Kardemir recently signed a railway wheel supply agreement with a customer in the Czech Republic. The company also concluded a master supply and resale agreement with US-based railway equipment supplier Amsted Rail Company, Inc., further expanding its presence in international railway markets.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Kardemir 

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