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Kardemir and Amsted Rail sign global sales and distribution cooperation agreement

Wednesday, 24 June 2026 10:02:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey’s Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced that, following the completion of negotiations held under the memorandum of understanding previously signed with US-based railway equipment supplier Amsted Rail Company, Inc., it has signed a Master Supply and Resale Agreement, which entered into force as of June 18, 2026.

According to Kardemir’s statement, the agreement represents an important step in line with the company’s goal of strengthening its position in international markets for high value-added products, while establishing a global commercial cooperation framework that brings together the parties’ production capabilities, technical expertise, and sales and marketing resources. Under the agreement, international project and commercial opportunities will be evaluated with the aim of establishing cooperation.

Amsted Rail, one of the world’s leading suppliers of undercarriage and end-of-car components for railway wagons, is expected to create a complementary value chain with Kardemir through its market access and distribution capabilities across six continents, together with Kardemir’s integrated production infrastructure and technical expertise in railway products.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Kardemir had announced that, as part of its export-oriented growth strategy in high value-added product segments, it had signed a railway wheel supply agreement worth approximately $2.25 million with a customer based in the Czech Republic.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Kardemir 

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