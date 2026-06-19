Kardemir secures $2.25 million railway wheel export contract in Czech Republic

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it continues to advance its export-oriented growth strategy in high value-added product segments while expanding the global reach of its railway industry products.

As part of this strategy, the company has signed a railway wheel supply agreement worth approximately $2.25 million with a customer in the Czech Republic. According to Kardemir, the railway wheels covered by the contract are the first railway wheel products manufactured by the company to be exported to international markets.

First shipment completed

The company stated that the agreement represents an important milestone in its efforts to diversify its product portfolio and strengthen its position in export markets. The first shipment under the contract was successfully completed on June 18, 2026.

Kardemir currently has the capability to produce 200,000 railway wheels annually in accordance with international standards. Its product range includes wheels for freight wagons, passenger wagons, locomotives, high-speed trains and light rail systems. The company noted that domestic railway wheel production has played an important role in meeting Turkey’s railway industry requirements while reducing dependence on imports.

Expanding international presence

Kardemir stated that it is continuing to broaden its customer base across Europe and other regions by leveraging its expertise in railway wheel manufacturing, quality standards and sustainable production practices. The company added that it will continue supporting the development of Turkey’s railway industry through the production of railway wheels, wheelsets and railway rails, while increasing exports of strategic products and contributing to the national economy.