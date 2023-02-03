﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 2.12% in Jan from Dec

Friday, 03 February 2023 11:19:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 4.15 percent month on month and by 86.46 percent year on year, while an average rise of 125.53 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 2.12 percent on month-on-month basis and by 28.97 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 89.0 percent.

On the other hand, in January the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 4.45 percent compared to December last year and by 55.35 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 93.24 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir sells over 40,000 mt of rebar

02 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s IDC resumes normal production at steel mill and bar rolling mill

02 Feb | Steel News

Turkish longs mills’ lower energy cost advantage may be eroded by higher import scrap prices

01 Feb | Longs and Billet

Another small increase in Turkey’s ship scrap market

01 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish official domestic wire rod prices mostly trend up

01 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir raises wire rod prices for engineering grade products by $15/mt

01 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii to build solar power plant

01 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir hikes its wire rod prices

01 Feb | Longs and Billet

Some increases in local Turkish scrap market

31 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru wins BOTAS pipe tender

31 Jan | Steel News