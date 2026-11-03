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Turkish metal producers' domestic sales prices up 1.85% in Oct 2026 from Sept

Tuesday, 03 November 2026 14:34:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 1.65 percent month on month and by 27.41 percent year on year, while an average rise of 27.83 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey's basic metal industry was up by 1.85 percent on a month-on-month basis and by 28.96 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 25.67 percent.

On the other hand, in October the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, grew by 1.31 percent compared to September and by 23.82 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 24.39 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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