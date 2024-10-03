 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 1.83% in September from August

Thursday, 03 October 2024 11:23:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 1.37 percent month on month and by 33.09 percent year on year, while an average rise of 44.81 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 1.83 percent on month-on-month basis and up by 24.90 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 38.57 percent.

On the other hand, in September the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 1.41 percent compared to August and by 32.43 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 49.91 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices mostly stable

03 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey rebar prices exceed $600/mt FOB, but prices still better locally

02 Oct | Longs and Billet

Flat steel spot prices in Turkey rise in line with local mills’ HRC prices

02 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices inch up

02 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir opens its rebar sales, closes them soon after

02 Oct | Longs and Billet

Sharp rise in import billet prices deters Turkish buyers, renegotiations discussed

01 Oct | Longs and Billet

China’s price surge boosts flat steel offers in Turkey

01 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s Icdas announces its longs prices

01 Oct | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish official wire rod prices increase

01 Oct | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its rebar price

01 Oct | Longs and Billet