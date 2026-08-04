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Turkish metal producers' domestic sales prices up 1.44% in July 2026 from June

Tuesday, 04 August 2026 11:21:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 1.52 percent month on month and by 27.83 percent year on year, while an average rise of 27.54 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey's basic metal industry was up by 1.44 percent on month-on-month basis and by 27.61 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 22.75 percent.

On the other hand, in July the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, grew by 0.91 percent compared to June and by 22.76 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 24.40 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

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