﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 0.95% in Dec from Nov

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 10:53:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general decreased by 0.24 percent month on month and rose by 97.72 percent year on year, while an average rise of 128.47 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 0.95 percent on month-on-month basis and by 33.10 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 100.0 percent.

On the other hand, in December the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 1.86 percent compared to November and by 60.40 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 97.73 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Turkish merchant bar prices trend up

03 Jan | Longs and Billet

SteelOrbis year-end review: Turkey’s import scrap market faced various challenges in 2022 

03 Jan | Steel News

Billet sellers to Turkey bullish, though market remains inactive so far

03 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic wire rod prices move upwards

03 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s ship scrap prices increase further

03 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Wire rod prices from Turkey’s Aegean region revised after long break 

03 Jan | Longs and Billet

TCUD: Decrease in Turkish steel sector’s capacity utilization rates and exports negatively hits sentiments towards 2023

02 Jan | Steel News

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices move upwards

02 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas hikes its longs prices as the week begins

02 Jan | Longs and Billet

Veysel Yayan: Turkish steel industry will close 2022 with fall of over 13% in output

29 Dec | Steel News