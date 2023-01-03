Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 0.95% in Dec from Nov

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 10:53:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general decreased by 0.24 percent month on month and rose by 97.72 percent year on year, while an average rise of 128.47 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 0.95 percent on month-on-month basis and by 33.10 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 100.0 percent.

On the other hand, in December the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 1.86 percent compared to November and by 60.40 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 97.73 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.