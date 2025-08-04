 |  Login 
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 0.80% in July 2025 from June

Monday, 04 August 2025 14:29:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 1.73 percent month on month and by 24.19 percent year on year, while an average rise of 27.07 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 0.80 percent on month-on-month basis and by 16.71 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 16.41 percent.

On the other hand, in July the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, grew by 2.30 percent compared to June and by 24.17 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 24.76 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


