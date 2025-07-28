Turkish iron and steel industry maintains export growth in June despite challenging market conditions

According to the data issued by the Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association (ADMIB), the Turkish ferrous and non-ferrous industry’s exports in June this year increased by 3.6 percent to $969 million, while the country’s steel exports totaled $1.4 billion, up by 10.3 percent, both year on year. Besides, in the first half this year, domestic ferrous and non-ferrous industry’s exports increased by 6.5 percent to $6.5 billion, while steel exports totaled $8.3 billion, up by 4.6 percent, both compared to the corresponding period last year.

Romania ranked first among the destinations for Turkey’s iron and steel exports in June and was followed by Italy, Germany, Iraq, and Bulgaria, respectively. In addition, in June, Turkey’s exports to Morocco, Belgium and Romania increased by 148 percent, 48 percent and 39 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the given month, ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports from producers in Turkey’s Mediterranean region increased by 14.8 percent year on year to $56 million, while steel exports from the region reached $155 million, with a decrease of 32.0 percent year on year. In the January-June period, ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports from the region totaled $387 million, up by 7.5 percent, while its steel exports increased by one percent to $1 billion, both year on year.

Stating that the Turkish iron and steel sector maintained its growth in production and exports despite challenging global conditions, Fuat Tosyalı, ADMIB president, said that the sector is committed to sustainable growth, adding, “In the second half, we will continue our efforts to export high-value-added products and achieve success in more markets. As we strive to increase our country’s exports, our domestic industry must be protected, especially against dumped products from abroad. Measures implemented to increase our production capacity and export competitiveness must continue to increase.”