Turkey’s scrap imports down 12.9 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 4.7 percent year on year and went up by 4.8 percent month on month to 1.55 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $580.63 million, down 19.8 percent year on year and up 4.7 percent month on month.

In the January-February period, Turkey 's scrap imports amounted to 3.03 million mt, down 12.9 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 22.9 percent to $1.13 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey imported 609,006 mt of scrap from the Netherlands, up 4.4 percent year on year, with the Netherlands ranking as Turkey 's leading scrap import source, ahead of the US which supplied 364,043 mt in the given period, down 32.2 year on year, and Belgium which supplied 331,879 mt of scrap, down 17.3 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-February period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2025 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2025 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Netherlands 609,006 583,287 4.4 355,194 309,083 14.9 US 364,043 537,201 -32.2 216,858 180,947 19.8 Belgium 331,879 401,353 -17.3 252,645 160,441 57.5 United Kingdom 311,818 297,986 4.6 106,024 172,986 -38.7 Denmark 175,352 142,389 23.1 56,399 66,363 -15.0 Poland 125,799 53,492 135.2 49,268 30,308 62.6 Lithuania 119,312 243,070 -50.9 80,297 153,829 -47.8 Romania 113,207 177,558 -36.2 57,164 77,035 -25.8 Russia 110,970 52,068 113.1 40,065 359 >1000.0 Finland 94,780 102,628 -7.6 30,186 43,961 -31.3

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-February 2025