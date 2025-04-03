 |  Login 
Turkey’s scrap imports down 12.9 percent in January-February

Thursday, 03 April 2025 12:39:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 4.7 percent year on year and went up by 4.8 percent month on month to 1.55 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $580.63 million, down 19.8 percent year on year and up 4.7 percent month on month.

In the January-February period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 3.03 million mt, down 12.9 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 22.9 percent to $1.13 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey imported 609,006 mt of scrap from the Netherlands, up 4.4 percent year on year, with the Netherlands ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the US which supplied 364,043 mt in the given period, down 32.2 year on year, and Belgium which supplied 331,879 mt of scrap, down 17.3 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-February period are as follows:

CountryAmount (mt)     
 January-February 2025January-February 2024Y-o-y change (%)February 2025February 2024Y-o-y change (%)
Netherlands609,006583,2874.4355,194309,08314.9
US364,043537,201-32.2216,858180,94719.8
Belgium331,879401,353-17.3252,645160,44157.5
United Kingdom311,818297,9864.6106,024172,986-38.7
Denmark175,352142,38923.156,39966,363-15.0
Poland125,79953,492135.249,26830,30862.6
Lithuania119,312243,070-50.980,297153,829-47.8
Romania113,207177,558-36.257,16477,035-25.8
Russia110,97052,068113.140,065359>1000.0
Finland94,780102,628-7.630,18643,961-31.3

Turkey's main scrap import sources on country basis in the January-February period last year are presented below:

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-February 2025


