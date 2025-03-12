Turkey’s rebar exports up 55.2 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 415,584 metric tons, up by 55.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $230.15 million, increasing by 48.7 percent year on year.
Turkey’s rebar exports - January 2025
In the given month, Turkey’s largest rebar export destination was Yemen which received 174,210 mt, up 140.3 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Romania with 46,725 mt and Jordan with 30,044 mt.
Turkey’s top rebar export destinations in January 2025:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January 2025
|January 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Yemen
|174,210
|72,496
|140.3
|Romania
|46,725
|6,628
|605.0
|Jordan
|30,044
|-
|-
|Syria
|20,432
|7,789
|162.3
|Croatia
|16,981
|20,996
|-19.1
|Northern Cyprus
|16,644
|11,117
|49.7
|Lithuania
|14,258
|-
|-
|UAE
|13,225
|-
|-
|Belgium
|10,037
|992
|911.8
|Ethiopia
|9,064
|-
|-