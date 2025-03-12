 |  Login 
Turkey’s rebar exports up 55.2 percent in January

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 16:14:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 415,584 metric tons, up by 55.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $230.15 million, increasing by 48.7 percent year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey’s largest rebar export destination was Yemen which received 174,210 mt, up 140.3 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Romania with 46,725 mt and Jordan with 30,044 mt.

Turkey’s top rebar export destinations in January 2025:

CountryAmount (mt)  
 January 2025January 2024Y-o-y change (%)
Yemen174,21072,496140.3
Romania46,7256,628605.0
Jordan30,044--
Syria20,4327,789162.3
Croatia16,98120,996-19.1
Northern Cyprus16,64411,11749.7
Lithuania14,258--
UAE13,225--
Belgium10,037992911.8
Ethiopia9,064--

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January 2025


Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

