Turkey’s rebar exports up 55.2 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 415,584 metric tons, up by 55.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $230.15 million, increasing by 48.7 percent year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey ’s largest rebar export destination was Yemen which received 174,210 mt, up 140.3 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Romania with 46,725 mt and Jordan with 30,044 mt.

Turkey ’s top rebar export destinations in January 2025:

Country Amount (mt) January 2025 January 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 174,210 72,496 140.3 Romania 46,725 6,628 605.0 Jordan 30,044 - - Syria 20,432 7,789 162.3 Croatia 16,981 20,996 -19.1 Northern Cyprus 16,644 11,117 49.7 Lithuania 14,258 - - UAE 13,225 - - Belgium 10,037 992 911.8 Ethiopia 9,064 - -

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January 2025