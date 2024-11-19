Turkey’s pig iron imports decrease by 6.5 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 72,206 metric tons, up by 118.6 percent compared to August and down by 41.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $30.83 million, increasing by 116.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 40.2 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 951,304 mt, down 6.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 8.3 percent to $420.68 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 628,534 mt. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 124,072 mt and Ukraine with 72,396 mt.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2023 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2023 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 715,595 628,534 -12.2 70,443 49,005 -30.4 Kazakhstan - 124,072 - - 23,201 - Ukraine 109,294 72,396 -33.8 32,714 - - South Africa 8,000 40,094 401.2 - - - India 74,418 35,200 -52.7 512 - - Brazil 54,762 26,310 -52.0 - - - Indonesia - 19,472 - - - -