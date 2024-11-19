 |  Login 
Turkey’s pig iron imports decrease by 6.5 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 11:42:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 72,206 metric tons, up by 118.6 percent compared to August and down by 41.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $30.83 million, increasing by 116.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 40.2 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 951,304 mt, down 6.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 8.3 percent to $420.68 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 628,534 mt. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 124,072 mt and Ukraine with 72,396 mt.

Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country

Amount (mt) 

 

January-September 2023

January-September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2023

September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

715,595

628,534

-12.2

70,443

49,005

-30.4

Kazakhstan

-

124,072

-

-

23,201

-

Ukraine

109,294

72,396

-33.8

32,714

-

-

South Africa

8,000

40,094

401.2

-

-

-

India

74,418

35,200

-52.7

512

-

-

Brazil

54,762

26,310

-52.0

-

-

-

Indonesia

-

19,472

-

-

-

-

Turkey’s main pig iron import sources on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


