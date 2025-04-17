Turkey’s pig iron imports decrease by 25.6 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 52,991 metric tons, down by 66.6 percent compared to January and by 68.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $20.10 million, decreasing by 66.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 72.3 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 211,636 mt, down 25.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 33.3 percent to $80.82 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 132,924 mt. Russia was followed by Indonesia with 47,083 mt and Kazakhstan with 25,572 mt.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in the January-February period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2025 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2025 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 132,924 206,333 -35.6 36,902 114,052 -67.6 Indonesia 47,083 - - - - - Kazakhstan 25,572 2,141 1094.4 10,031 - - Norway 6,052 - - 6,052 - - Italy 6 - - 6 - -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-February 2025