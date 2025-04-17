 |  Login 
Turkey’s pig iron imports decrease by 25.6 percent in January-February

Thursday, 17 April 2025 10:47:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 52,991 metric tons, down by 66.6 percent compared to January and by 68.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $20.10 million, decreasing by 66.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 72.3 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 211,636 mt, down 25.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 33.3 percent to $80.82 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 132,924 mt. Russia was followed by Indonesia with 47,083 mt and Kazakhstan with 25,572 mt.

Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in the January-February period this year:

Country

Amount (mt) 

 

January-February 2025

January-February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2025

February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

132,924

206,333

-35.6

36,902

114,052

-67.6

Indonesia

47,083

-

-

-

-

-

Kazakhstan

25,572

2,141

1094.4

10,031

-

-

Norway

6,052

-

-

6,052

-

-

Italy

6

-

-

6

-

-

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-February 2025

